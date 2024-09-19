Mitchell Marsh also lauded Zampa's ability to perform under pressure. "It's a real credit to the way he's gone about his work," he added. So far, featuring in 99 ODI matches, Zampa has claimed 169 wickets with the best bowling figures of five wickets for 35 runs which came against New Zealand in 2022

Mitchell Marsh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Mitchell Marsh feels this Australian is about to become one of the greatest ODI players x 00:00

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh hailed Adam Zampa who is set to make his 100 ODI appearance during the match against England.

While talking about him in a news conference, Mitchell Marsh also highlighted Zampa's significant role in the team and his development into one of Australia's premier ODI players.

"I think 100 games these days is a really special achievement," Marsh said at the pre-match press conference.

"Zamps' (Adam Zampa) career has certainly had its ups and downs, being in and out of the side at times, but the way he's gone about it over the last probably four or five years is commendable," he further added.

Mitchell Marsh also highlighted Adam Zampa's growth, both as a cricketer and as an individual.

"The person that he's become and, more importantly for us as a team, the cricketer that he's become is something that we're really grateful for. He's certainly tracking towards being one of our greatest ever ODI players," Marsh noted.

Highlighting Zampa's importance to the team, Mitchell Marsh continued, "There's no hiding the fact that he's one of our go-to men with the ball over a 50-over period. That has been one of the challenges he's taken in his stride over the last few years. He's been that person for us, and he certainly thrives off the bigger moments, which is what all great players do."

So far, featuring in 99 ODI matches, Zampa has claimed 169 wickets with the best bowling figures of five wickets for 35 runs which came against New Zealand in 2022. He also played 92 T20Is and has 111 wickets registered under his name.

In the T20I bowlers' rankings, he (662 rating) is just one rating point behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in fifth place, though he remained some way behind England's Adil Rashid in first (721 rating).

Zampa expressed his desire to keep playing ODI cricket.

"There's been a lot of questions about the ODI format and what that looks [like] going forward. In terms of playing for Australia and that drive, I think every young guy coming through still thinks that's the be-all and end-all. There are obviously those other opportunities in terms of franchise cricket, and that's good. There's been a lot said about how it's a saturated market, but all these different competitions give other guys opportunities," Zampa said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

(With ANI Inputs)