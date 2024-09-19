"I always back the underdogs": Ravichandran Ashwin praises Bangladesh's triumph over Pakistan

Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin has shown excitement towards it. The Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan was not broadcast in India, but the snippets of it were enough to impress Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: File Pic)

Team India veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praises on the Bangladesh cricket team following their triumph against Pakistan in the Test series.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will lock horns with Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. Ashwin acknowledged the exceptional performance of the Bangladeshi team, underscoring their rapid rise in international cricket.

"They have put their hand up and said, 'look, we are a team on the rise and we are playing wonderful cricket,'" Ashwin stated before the start of the match, reflecting on Bangladesh's growing prowess on the cricket field.

"I am one of those guys who loves to see the underdog come out and perform. You can't call them an underdog anymore; they have played some wonderful cricket," he stated emphatically.

This victory is particularly significant for Bangladesh, as it demonstrates its ability to compete at the highest level.

Their recent performance against Pakistan where they whitewashed them in their backyard, is not an isolated incident but rather a continuation of their impressive form, as highlighted by their strong challenge against India during their last encounter in Bangladesh.

"They challenged us in Bangladesh when we were there the last time," Ashwin remarked.

Ravichandran Ashwin's acknowledgement of this also claims the respect and recognition Bangladesh cricket team is earning on the global stage.

Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin has shown excitement towards it.

"Really looking forward to a good series," he said, anticipating competitive and high-quality cricket from the rising team.

Bangladesh (Playing XI For 1st Test): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India (Playing XI For 1st Test): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

(With ANI Inputs)