Imtiaz’s nomination on the panel means she is now eligible to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC women’s events

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Imtiaz is 1st Pak woman to become international umpire x 00:00

Saleema Imtiaz became the first Pakistani woman to be nominated to the ICC international panel of development umpires, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imtiaz’s nomination on the panel means she is now eligible to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC women’s events.

Also Read: Kamboj claims eight as India ‘C’ top points table

“This isn’t just a win for me, it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan,” Imtiaz said in a statement.

“I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport,” she added.

Imtiaz’s daughter, Kainat played 40 international games for Pakistan that included 19 one-day internationals and 21 T20s.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever