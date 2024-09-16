Returning to the side for the second T20I, Jake Fraser-McGurk showcased his prowess by batting at number three. The three-match series ended 1-1 after rain washed away an entire match. Liam Livingstone was adjudged Player of the Series on the back of his staggering all-round show

Jake Fraser Mc-Gurk (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "We all know what an exciting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk is": Marsh x 00:00

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh stated that the young players who represented Australia will return to the squads in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the absence of key bowlers, Australia named a revamped playing XI during the three-match T20I series against England. The series ended in a draw.

Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, and Jake Fraser-McGurk were handed an opportunity to make an impression on the international stage.

Each player had their moment to cherish, especially young top-order batter Fraser-McGurk. After his underwhelming string of performances against Scotland, the 22-year-old was dropped from the first T20I.

Returning to the side for the second T20I, Jake Fraser-McGurk showcased his prowess by batting at number three.

Also Read: Akash Deep receives gift from Virat Kohli ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Facing just 30 deliveries, Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a half-century against the English attack. With this, he became the second youngest batsman to register a T20I half-century for Australia after former opening batsman David Warner.

"We all know what an exciting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk is. We gave people different roles throughout, and it's been exciting. We've got a few guys who will come back in at some stage. It's amazing to see young guys playing for Australia," Marsh added.

The three-match series ended 1-1 after rain washed away an entire match. Liam Livingstone was adjudged Player of the Series on the back of his staggering all-round show.

He ended the series as the leading run-getter and joint-highest wicket-taker. While relying on his impactful stroke play, the 31-year-old garnered 124 runs at an average of 62.00.

After the T20I, the Aussies will lock horns with the "Three Lions" for the five-match ODI series, with the first match set to be played at Trent Bridge.

Marsh is looking forward to the five-match affair and said, "It would have been nice to finish with a match today. Both teams have played really good cricket throughout and moving on to the ODI now. Touring England as an Australian team is always fun, and we still have a few weeks to go."

(With ANI Inputs)