Returning to the side for the second T20I, Jake Fraser-McGurk showcased his prowess by batting at number three. The three-match series ended 1-1 after rain washed away an entire match. Liam Livingstone was adjudged Player of the Series on the back of his staggering all-round show
Jake Fraser Mc-Gurk (Pic: File Pic)
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh stated that the young players who represented Australia will return to the squads in the future.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the absence of key bowlers, Australia named a revamped playing XI during the three-match T20I series against England. The series ended in a draw.
Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, and Jake Fraser-McGurk were handed an opportunity to make an impression on the international stage.
Each player had their moment to cherish, especially young top-order batter Fraser-McGurk. After his underwhelming string of performances against Scotland, the 22-year-old was dropped from the first T20I.
Returning to the side for the second T20I, Jake Fraser-McGurk showcased his prowess by batting at number three.
Also Read: Akash Deep receives gift from Virat Kohli ahead of Bangladesh Tests
Facing just 30 deliveries, Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a half-century against the English attack. With this, he became the second youngest batsman to register a T20I half-century for Australia after former opening batsman David Warner.
"We all know what an exciting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk is. We gave people different roles throughout, and it's been exciting. We've got a few guys who will come back in at some stage. It's amazing to see young guys playing for Australia," Marsh added.
The three-match series ended 1-1 after rain washed away an entire match. Liam Livingstone was adjudged Player of the Series on the back of his staggering all-round show.
He ended the series as the leading run-getter and joint-highest wicket-taker. While relying on his impactful stroke play, the 31-year-old garnered 124 runs at an average of 62.00.
After the T20I, the Aussies will lock horns with the "Three Lions" for the five-match ODI series, with the first match set to be played at Trent Bridge.
Marsh is looking forward to the five-match affair and said, "It would have been nice to finish with a match today. Both teams have played really good cricket throughout and moving on to the ODI now. Touring England as an Australian team is always fun, and we still have a few weeks to go."
(With ANI Inputs)