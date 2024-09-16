Akash Deep receives gift from Virat Kohli ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Where other cricketers exchange their jerseys, Virat Kohli has gifted his bats to a few players in the past. Along with Akash Deep, uncapped Indian pacer Yash Dayal has received a maiden call-up. Sarfaraz Khan has also been named in the side after his stunning Test debut against England, earlier in the year

Virat Kohli, Akash Deep (Pic: Screengrab/Instagram/akash.deep969)

Ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, Team India pacer Akash Deep has received a gift from stalwart Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli gifted him a bat, following which, the pacer took to his official social media handle and a story which read, "Thanq bhaiya @virat.kohli".

Earlier, rising batsman Rinku Singh also received a bat from Virat Kohli. Where other cricketers exchange their jerseys, Virat Kohli has gifted his bats to a few players in the past.

Along with Akash Deep, uncapped Indian pacer Yash Dayal has received a maiden call-up. The series will also mark the return of India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He will return to Test cricket after nearly 20 months after his horrific car crash. Along with Rishabh Pant, there are two more wicketkeeper-batsmen added to the squad, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel. Sarfaraz Khan has also been named in the side after his stunning Test debut against England, earlier in the year.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the bowling attack who will be shouldered by Mohammed Siraj. With the inclusion of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as well, the question arises who will open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma?

India and Bangladesh will clash against each other for a two-match affair. The Test series is all set to kick start on September 19 with the first match set to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The second Test match will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur.

Bangladesh are also coming off after registering a historic Test series win against Pakistan.



India’s squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.