Nathan Lyon (Pic: File Pic)

Australia's Test specialist spinner Nathan Lyon opened up about playing under the shadow of the late Shane Warne.

In his career spanning from 1992 to 2007, Shane Warne showcased his prowess with the ball and achieved many records. Having played 145 matches, he is the leading wicket-taker for Australia with 708 wickets in Test cricket.

After Shane Warne ended his career in 2007, four years later, Nathan Lyon made his debut in 2011. Since then, he has been an integral part of Australia's bowling attack.

"I still feel in the shadow of Shane Warne now, and I'm 129 Test matches in with 530 wickets. The thing is, I'm happy with that, and I'm comfortable with that now. A lot of us felt the pressure of Shane Warne's shadow, and it probably took me a good five, six, or seven years to understand that pressure is a privilege. And if you've got pressure, you're ok, you're doing ok; enjoy it," Lyon told Sky Sports Cricket.

With 530 wickets in 129 matches, Lyon is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the Test format. At 36, there have been debates about whether he could dethrone Warne from the helm. But for Lyon, he feels that he won't be able to replicate what Warne did in his illustrious career.

"I'm never going to be able to do what Warnie did. Warnie's once-in-a-generation, he's the greatest to play the game in my opinion, and all I want to do is make my family proud, and make Shane Warne proud, and just go out there and compete," Lyon added.

Nathan Lyon is 34 wickets shy from overtaking Glenn McGrath to become the second-leading wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket.

Nathan Lyon will be eager to get closer to the remarkable feat. He is likely to return to Test cricket action for Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, kicking off on November 22 in Perth.

