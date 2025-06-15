Ethan Barrett started to develop the idea for a film about his struggles on mental health shortly before the birth of his daughter, Rosemary. After she was born, he decided to turn these journals into a film

A still from the film

After Dad, then what?

When a father is holding his newborn baby, one of the thoughts he may not be expected to have is, “Would my daughter be better off without me?” A father struggling with depression, however, started thinking about the possible outcomes of his daughter’s life if he were not a part of it.

Ethan Barrett started to develop the idea for a film about his struggles on mental health shortly before the birth of his daughter, Rosemary. After she was born, he decided to turn these journals into a film.

Rosemary AD (After Dad) is an animated short film (under 10 minutes) directed by Barrett, entirely drawn by hand, with coloured crayons. The drawings were shot with a DSLR camera on a tripod. Since its premiere at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival, the heartwarming film has won acclaim and accolades at film festivals around the world. You’ll realise why, when you laugh and sigh while watching.

youtube.com

How to be a Pa

Fatherhood is challenging as well as fun. Pic Courtesy/IG@thedadzdiary

If you’re a young father who has just inaugurated this big step in life, it is always nice to have a supportive guide who can walk you through such a precious time. Shashank Shetty is himself a young dad, capturing the many highs of fatherhood in his Instagram Reels. He creates a blend of comedy Reels with heartfelt ones to capture the entire spectrum of emotions of fatherhood, which could leave you chuckling and aww-ing. While most of his Reels remain heartfelt, he has shared content about how important it is to give time to your children, habits one can build to spend time with children, and even his own struggles. This blend of humour with honesty is what makes Shetty admirable yet approachable. Whether you want some good Dad advice, or you wanna aww at an adorable little kiddo, this page is perfect for everyone.

instagram.com/thedadzdiary

Between the lines

Representation pic/iStock

As literal as the title can get, Just Dads Reading Books is an English podcast about two dads — EJ Sanders and Matt Martens — who read “what kids read these days”, so you won’t have to. Available on Spotify, this podcast comprises 77 episodes dissecting books of every kind. From bookshelf staples like Holes by Louis Sachar to comforting picture books by Peter H Reynolds, Sanders and Martens have made it their motto to judge a book not by its cover but what it aims to convey, gaining a deeper insight into the minds of children.

spotify.com

Chill with the grill

Pic Courtesy/pepperery.com

You know the archetypal American Dad image, barbecuing yummy stuff in the backyard while family and friends gather round. Ah, who has the space and even time for all that in our crowded lifestyle? Well, what if you could have a portable, foldable barbecue grill that can be set up anywhere — your balcony, or a friend’s garden? Whether it’s mushrooms, paneer, his favourite vegetables, or cuts of meat, tell Dad he doesn’t need to pick up a takeout menu — just get grilling at home.

Price: Rs 1449

pepperfry.com

A cut above the rest – just like dad

Representational pic/iStock

Who among us doesn’t have that most precious, early memory of playing with dad’s shaving foam and brush? That’s why, when it comes to a Father’s Day present, this Forest Hill grooming kit on the Suspire webstore is a cut above the rest — just like Dad. It comes with the Ashford shaving brush crafted from faux badger hair for the same softness with which your dad taught you to shave or ride a bicycle. There’s a pre-shave oil with a cold-pressed blend of argan, jojoba and olive oil, along with Vitamin E, to pamper the skin. The shaving cream has gentle ingredients such as sandalwood, orange peel and aloe vera. Finally, the Taiga Aftershave Balm is an alcohol-free, soothing formula with gotu kola or centella. We like that the kit is eco-friendly, as well as cruelty-free. We love that it’s a three-step skincare regimen disguised as a shaving routine, which most men are less likely to dismiss. You never know, once he gets used to this level of pampering, you might just be able to convince your dad to try out a four or even nine-step skincare regimen next!

Price: Rs 2949

suspire.in



Curated by Debjani Paul, Akshita Maheshwari, Saesha Deviprasad