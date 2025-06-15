Twinning is in, and may never lose its charm. But why stick with predictable colours and patterns? Go quirky with complementary slogans for dad and kid

Pic Courtesy/TBhai.com

If you've inherited your dad’s sense of humour (or his entire personality), TBhai’s “Copy Paste Ctrl+C Ctrl+V” matching t-shirt set is the perfect gift this Father’s Day. Equal parts techy and witty, the combo features a “Ctrl C” (Copy) tee for dad and a “Ctrl V” (Paste) tee for the kid, making it a literal dad joke you can wear.

Ideal for fathers who’ve passed on not just genes but quirks, this set is a hilarious and heartwarming nod to family resemblance. You could be heading to a Sunday brunch, chilling at home, or clicking those Instagram-worthy family pictures — this outfit will turn heads and spark chuckles. Gift it, wear it, and let the world know — like father, like geeky copy.

Other catchy slogan-based twin outfits kept us busy browsing and we were just going to close the browser window when we spotted the Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan/Oh I Love You Daddy duo which has left us humming.

Price: Rs 1099

tbhai.com