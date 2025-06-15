Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Fathers Day 2025 Twin with your dad by exploring this unique fashion element

Father's Day 2025: Twin with your dad by exploring this unique fashion element

Updated on: 15 June,2025 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanisha Banerjee | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Twinning is in, and may never lose its charm. But why stick with predictable colours and patterns? Go quirky with complementary slogans for dad and kid

Father's Day 2025: Twin with your dad by exploring this unique fashion element

Pic Courtesy/TBhai.com

Listen to this article
Father's Day 2025: Twin with your dad by exploring this unique fashion element
x
00:00

If you've inherited your dad’s sense of humour (or his entire personality), TBhai’s “Copy Paste Ctrl+C Ctrl+V” matching t-shirt set is the perfect gift this Father’s Day. Equal parts techy and witty, the combo features a “Ctrl C” (Copy) tee for dad and a “Ctrl V” (Paste) tee for the kid, making it a literal dad joke you can wear. 
Ideal for fathers who’ve passed on not just genes but quirks, this set is a hilarious and heartwarming nod to family resemblance. You could be heading to a Sunday brunch, chilling at home, or clicking those Instagram-worthy family pictures — this outfit will turn heads and spark chuckles. Gift it, wear it, and let the world know — like father, like geeky copy.

Other catchy slogan-based twin outfits kept us busy browsing and we were just going to close the browser window when we spotted the Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan/Oh I Love You Daddy duo which has left us humming.


Price: Rs 1099
tbhai.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Father`s Day 2025 fathers day fashion fashion news Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK