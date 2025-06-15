From food to anime: Explore these three unique events in Mumbai this week

Warli Art Workshop » AT: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, BKC; PRICE: R1099 onwards per person ; TO BOOK: BookMyShow
Pic/iStock
It’s a canon event
What’s anime culture plus nightlife? The ultimate combo, of course! Brace yourself for a night of rampwalks, live DJ sets, and killer anime visuals that the weeb in you craves. Stand a chance to win prizes for titles like Best Cosplayer, Most Original, and Best Duo. The fandom calls!
When: June 21
Where: To be announced
Price: R499 onwards
To buy: bookmyshow
Pride ‘N’ Joy
Join Dextrus in collaboration with The Humsafar Trust and the Yaariyan team to celebrate inclusivity and embrace your inner queer soul, with a platform to network with fellow queer folk. Featuring a film screening of Sir Ma’am to help spread awareness about workplace bias, highlighting the vitality of allyship. Register for the event at dextrus.in.
When: June 18
Where: Dextrus Café, Lower Parel
Free