Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > From food to anime Explore these three unique events in Mumbai this week

From food to anime: Explore these three unique events in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 15 June,2025 11:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Saesha Deviprasad , Tanisha Banerjee | smdmail@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Warli Art Workshop » AT: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, BKC; PRICE: R1099 onwards per person ; TO BOOK: BookMyShow

From food to anime: Explore these three unique events in Mumbai this week

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
From food to anime: Explore these three unique events in Mumbai this week
x
00:00

It’s a canon event

It’s a canon event


What’s anime culture plus nightlife? The ultimate combo, of course! Brace yourself for a night of rampwalks, live DJ sets, and killer anime visuals that the weeb in you craves. Stand a chance to win prizes for titles like Best Cosplayer, Most Original, and Best Duo. The fandom calls!
When: June 21
Where: To be announced
Price: R499 onwards
To buy: bookmyshow


Pride ‘N’ Joy   

Pride ‘N’ Joy   

Join Dextrus in collaboration with The Humsafar Trust and the Yaariyan team to celebrate inclusivity and embrace your inner queer soul, with a platform to network with fellow queer folk. Featuring a film screening of Sir Ma’am to help spread awareness about workplace bias, highlighting the vitality of allyship. Register for the event at dextrus.in.
When: June 18
Where: Dextrus Café, Lower Parel
Free

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture LGBTQIA+

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK