Ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson believes Jasprit Bumrah-led fast bowling arsenal has the firepower, but to sustain it over 5 Tests in Oz will be the key in next month’s Border-Gavaskar series

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Australia’s Shane Watson (extreme right), SL’s Romesh Kaluwitharana, SA’s Jonty Rhodes, India’s Sachin Tendulkar, WI’s Brian Lara and England’s Eoin Morgan (red jersey) during the launch of the International Masters League at a city hotel yesterday. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Strong pace lineup boosts India’s chances against Australia x 00:00

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson is backing India’s pace attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, to determine the outcome of the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar trophy series, beginning in Perth from November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s series victories in their two previous tours Down Under have given the visitors the edge, believes Watson. “India’s pace attack can predominantly win them this series. India have the firepower, but to be able to do it five Test matches in a row in Australia, they will have to rotate [the bowlers] well,” Watson said on the sidelines of the launch of the International Masters League at a city hotel on Tuesday.

“Bumrah is someone who, in Australian conditions, in all conditions, is so good. His ability to be able to just take wickets, he’s going to be very effective in Australia as well,” added Watson, who represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

Also Read: Opener Travis Head won’t alter Bumrah, Siraj’s attacking mentality

“Even though [Ravichandran] Ashwin obviously is a ridiculously skilled bowler in all conditions, same with [Ravindra] Jadeja, but the assistance [from the conditions] won’t be as consistent as it is in other parts of the world. They’ll still be effective, but how effective, that’ll be the test,” said Watson, adding that the hosts will have to be at the top of their game to succeed against the visitors. “India certainly have the team and the firepower to pose a huge challenge for Australia at home. The last time they met there, India played very well. They will have the confidence from that tour. Australia are going to have to be at their very best to be able to win this series,” said Watson, who also had special praise for India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. “Pant obviously has great memories from his last [2020-21] tour to Australia from a batting perspective. That innings he played at the Gabba [match-winning 89 not out in the 4th Test] was very special. Knowing that he’s come through his challenges in the last couple of years to be able to come back as an even better player than what he left off, he’s going to have a big series,” concluded Watson.