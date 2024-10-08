Speedster Mayank lauds India skipper for letting him do what he felt best in T20I win over B’desh; fellow debutant Nitish hails his cool, calm demeanour

India captain Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "Suryakumar Yadav gives you freedom": Mayank Yadav opens up on his debut x 00:00

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy were expectedly nervous ahead of their India debut in the first T20 International against Bangladesh here but the newcomers said skipper Suryakumar Yadav helped them stay calm with his comforting words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayank, the 22-year-old pace sensation, made his debut here on Sunday after recovering from a recurring abdominal strain after playing only four matches in this year’s IPL. He impressed in the first match returning with figures of 1-21 from his four overs.

Also Read: Shafali Verma feels this Sri Lankan batswoman carries the pressure of a key player

Mayank Yadav and Nitish K Reddy

Nitish, 21, also made instant impact by remaining unbeaten on 16 off 15 balls, to help India register a commanding seven-wicket win in the series-opener.

“He [Suryakumar] gives you freedom. When I was taking the run up, he was telling me ‘do what you feel, what you feel best’. So that’s very important for any fast bowler, specially when you making your debut,” Mayank told BCCI.TV.

Nitish added: “He is very calm and cool. He is doing fabulous captaincy, not giving any pressure to us. We were debutants, obviously we will have nervousness and pressure. He gave that license to us. Any youngster would like to get it from the captain.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever