Talking about his debut, Mayank Yadav became emotional, "It's a great moment because I am coming from an injury." Nitish Kumar Reddy too was satisfied with his debut performance, saying it was a dream-come-true moment for him

Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy were nervous during their debut in the first T20I against Bangladesh, but Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav helped them to stay calm.

Mayank Yadav featured in the match after recovering from an abdominal strain. He played just four IPL 2024 matches. In his very first match, the pacer returned with the figures of 21 runs for one wicket. Since then, he gained the limelight.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy also played a knock of unbeaten 16 runs in 15 deliveries. Team India won the match by seven wickets.

"He (Suryakumar) gives you freedom. When I was taking the run up, he was telling me 'do what you feel, what you feel best'. So that's very important for any fast bowler, specially when you making your debut", Mayank told BCCI.TV.

Nitish added: "He is very calm and cool. He is doing fabulous captaincy, not giving any pressure to us. We were debutants, obviously we will have nervousness and pressure. He gave that license to us. Any youngster would like to get it from the captain."

Talking about his debut, Mayank Yadav became emotional, "It's a great moment because I am coming from an injury. I was a bit nervous, like I was telling myself don't stress yourself.

"When I got to know I am going to play my first match, making my debut, complete flashback of last four months came in front of my eyes," he said.

The speedster started his international career with a maiden over on Sunday and credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for shaping him.

"It felt good. I was not like thinking that I am going to bowl a maiden over. Just wanted to live in that moment, enjoy that moment," Mayank said.

"It's very comfortable for me, I am with him (Morkel) for the last three years. I know him, he knows me very well. So, it's very easy for me to work with him. He knows which things are better for me."

Nitish Kumar Reddy too was satisfied with his debut performance, saying it was a dream-come-true moment for him. "For any cricketer in India it's a big moment. Playing for Indian cricket team is a dream-come-true moment. Obviously, there was nervousness but I enjoyed that. It was a very proud moment for me and my family as well," he said.

"There are senior players and I got a lot of experience as well from the coaching staff. Even in bowling as well getting some keen points. I love this kind of atmosphere in the dressing room."

The second T20 of the three-match series will be played in New Delhi on Wednesday.

(With PTI Inputs)