India vs Pakistan Are we just buying into the hype

India vs Pakistan: Are we just buying into the hype?

Premium

Updated on: 07 October,2024 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Once again on Sunday, Pakistan’s mediocrity shone through against India

India vs Pakistan: Are we just buying into the hype?

Deepti Sharma celebrates the fall of a wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: @bcciwomen/X)

Key Highlights

  1. One may expect air to be undoubtedly thick with proclamations about India-Pakistan match
  2. Some may wax poetic, insisting that this rivalry is akin to a matter of ‘life and death’
  3. In the end, it is just cricket

“Last year, I was in Sri Lanka for a family trip, just around the time when India were to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup. But rain caused chaos, forcing us to return. I was there with my son, who was looking forward to his first visit to a cricket stadium,” reminisces Anirban Sengupta, an India fan, embodying a curious mix of enthusiasm and resignation, hailing from Abu Dhabi.



