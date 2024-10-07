Once again on Sunday, Pakistan’s mediocrity shone through against India

Deepti Sharma celebrates the fall of a wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: @bcciwomen/X)

One may expect air to be undoubtedly thick with proclamations about India-Pakistan match Some may wax poetic, insisting that this rivalry is akin to a matter of ‘life and death’ In the end, it is just cricket

“Last year, I was in Sri Lanka for a family trip, just around the time when India were to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup. But rain caused chaos, forcing us to return. I was there with my son, who was looking forward to his first visit to a cricket stadium,” reminisces Anirban Sengupta, an India fan, embodying a curious mix of enthusiasm and resignation, hailing from Abu Dhabi.