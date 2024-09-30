Morne Morkel also praised the Indian team's professionalism and said it was a privilege for him to be in this environment. Morne Morkel was not at all surprised to see all Team India batsmen go all guns blazing as they lost a considerable of time

Morne Morkel (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the milestones during the second Test match against Bangladesh.

Following the achievement, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel heaped praise on him by saying he is a complete package who can create magic on the field.

Ravindra Jadeja became the second fastest to achieve the milestone in just 74 Test matches, two more than former England cricketer Ian Botham.

The Indian completed his 300th wicket when he snapped the wicket of Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud on the fourth day of the second Test match.

"For me, he's a complete package. You know, he bats, he bowls, he's a guy in the field that can make magic happen. There's always a guy that you want in your team, and he's done that for so many years for India", Morne Morkel said in the post-day press meet.

"To join the 300 club is special. He's a guy that works on his game. That is what you want to see. Over the years, Jadeja has partnered with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to destroy opponents, and Morkel said the pair hardly allows any scoring opportunities for the batters."

"These are guys that don't give you any bad balls. You always (have to) find ways to score. If you face that from both ends, you're going to work hard for your run. And that's why, as a partnership, they've been so successful."

"A combination of inclement weather and wet outfield had resulted in two full days of inaction, but Morkel said his wards kept themselves ready for action."

"It's never nice losing time and days. I knew the boys sitting around the hotel, that was sort of very frustrating. But the way the guys went off the field, still doing their gym work, looking after their bodies, was impressive to see for me coming into the group."

"We knew, once we get the opportunity, we're always going to look at the positive way and how we can impact that. Throughout the day, we showed the intent that we're going to play", he noted.

Morne Morkel was not at all surprised to see all Team India batsmen go all guns blazing as they lost a considerable of time.

"The way the boys went to the ball up-front, it was incredible to see. We created the pressure (with the ball) and brought wickets, and then to show the intent with the bat was awesome. It was always a part of our game plan to see, how can we push this going forward? And how can we get the winning result?"

India then quickly reduced Bangladesh to 26 for two in the visitors' second innings and for Morkel, Test cricket is all about creating pressure.

"If you can do that for a long period, you'll get results. I think there's so much experience, these guys that can sum up the conditions very well, so they know what's important in that moment."

"And then, it's just a matter of executing it. You can have the best laid plans, but if you can't execute it for a long period of time, you're going to fall short. But this group so far has been on the money, great to see how we adapt to conditions."

Morkel was also asked about the Indian batters' approach, especially Rishabh Pant changing tactics and playing to the situation.

The 39-year-old said that the flexible approach gives the team a lot of advantages. "We've got guys that can play different styles. If needed, they can take the game on. If needed, they can bat time. That's one of the advantages of our batting line-up is that we've got guys that can really sort of play the moment and put bowlers under pressure."

"That's one thing you want to do as a batter, is to put the bowlers under pressure. We've got the guys that know how to score big runs", he detailed.

Morne Morkel also praised the Indian team's professionalism and said it was a privilege for him to be in this environment.

"For me, it's so far, so enjoyable to see how professional they are and how they go about their daily life to put on a performance. When it comes to recovery, you know, it's right up there."

"When it comes to gym work, fitness work, they honestly leave no stone unturned. I'm not surprised", he added.

(With PTI Inputs)