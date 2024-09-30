Shan Masood points out factors that Pakistan need to improve to become top Test side

Under Shan Masood's captaincy, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Australia by 3-0, last year. Recently, the side also lost to Bangladesh in a Test series, for the first time. After facing a defeat in the Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan has named the same squad for the Test series against England

Shan Masood (Pic: File Pic)

Pakistan captain Shan Masood pointed out the aspects following which his side can improve to become a top side in the Test cricket ahead of the three-match series against England.

Pakistan cricket is going through a rough patch since Shan Masood took over the captaincy from Babar Azam, last year.

Under Shan Masood's captaincy, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Australia by 3-0, last year. Recently, the side also lost to Bangladesh in a Test series, for the first time.

Following their poor run in international cricket, the side was the victim of criticism. The skipper feels that his side needs to improve physical and mental fitness to emerge as the number one Test team.

"If Pakistan want to become a top Test side, we need to significantly improve both physical and mental fitness. Our conditioning should be on par with other top teams in the world. We've learnt a lot about our physical and mental condition, and it's clear that improvements are needed," Shan said in a press conference, as quoted from Geo News.

After facing a defeat in the Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan has named the same squad for the Test series against England.

While many former cricketers have expressed the need to enforce changes in the side, Shan believes backing the players is a crucial factor in moving forward.

"It's easy to make changes after a loss, but if we want to move forward, we must back our players," Shan added.

Following the two consecutive whitewashes, Shan Masood admitted that it has not been the ideal start for his captaincy stint.

"As a captain, it feels terrible when the team loses. It wasn't the ideal start, but accountability comes with defeat," Shan noted.

Pakistan have adopted a different approach in terms of announcing their squad. This time Pakistan have named the squad for the opening Test instead of the entire series.

Shan explained the reason behind their approach and said, "For now, we've built the squad for one Test, considering the players' fitness levels. Meanwhile, if required, Zahid Mahmood would be brought into the squad."

Pakistan will play the first match on October 7 in Multan, and the second Test will kick off in Multan on October 15. The final Test will be played from October 24 to 28 in Rawalpindi.

(With ANI Inputs)