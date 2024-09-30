Breaking News
"We always seek the permission of ...": Rajeev Shukla on India travelling to Pakistan for CT 2025

Updated on: 30 September,2024 04:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajeev Shukla was talking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh here. Team India will then lock horns with New Zealand for the Test series. The iconic "Border-Gavaskar Trophy" between India and Australia will kick start on November 22

Rajeev Shukla (Pic: File Pic)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla said that the decision of Team India to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy will be taken by the Indian government.


Pakistan are all set to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9. Following the schedule, Rajeev Shukla said, "No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country."


"In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that," he added.


Rajeev Shukla was talking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh here.

India and Pakistan only face each other in the ICC tournaments. Team India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 after the Mumbai terrorist attack in which more than 150 people were killed.

Last year, India hosted the ODI World Cup 2023 following which their arch-rivals Pakistan travelled in their neighbourhood after a gap of nearly seven years. Currently, Team India is busy facing Bangladesh for the second Test match. The Rohit Sharma-led side are leading the two-match Test series by 1-0.

Team India will then lock horns with New Zealand for the Test series. The iconic "Border-Gavaskar Trophy" between India and Australia will kick start on November 22.

Following Team India's consistency across all three formats, former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas said that the Indian side will be a tough contender in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. He also brushed out the comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam by saying that the Indian is more consistent than Babar.

(With PTI Inputs)

