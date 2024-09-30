Hailed as the 'Asian Bradman' for insatiable appetite for runs, Zaheer Abbas was one of the most elegant batters of his time. He played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan, accumulating 5062 and 2572 runs respectively

Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas feels that comparing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam is baseless as the Indian star is way more consistent than Babar.

Babar Azam was once regarded as part of the "Fab Five" alongside Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson, but currently he is delivering consistent flop performances.

"Yeh fizool ki baatein hai (the comparisons are pointless). Virat Kohli scores in every match the other player (Babar) doesn't score in any match so then how can you compare. The person who scores, he is the bigger player," Abbas told PTI on the sidelines of the Cricket Predicta Conclave here.

Kohli has 80 international hundreds to his name while the much younger Babar has scored 31 centuries across formats.

Zaheer Abbas also highlighted the consistency shown by Team India across formats and said that the Rohit Sharma-led side will be a tough contender for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

"Indian team overall is very good. Their batters are doing well and the bowlers both are good. It is a very balanced team, one that plays soch samajh kar (thoughtfully)," said Zaheer Abbas.

"They have a very good captain, who understands cricket very well. So, when everything is going in your favour it is smooth sailing. That's the case with India right now.

"There is a very good chance of them doing well (at the Champions Trophy) because they have a balanced team," the 77-year-old said.

Hailed as the 'Asian Bradman' for insatiable appetite for runs, Zaheer Abbas was one of the most elegant batters of his time. He played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan, accumulating 5062 and 2572 runs respectively.

The 77-year-old strongly believes that Test cricket truly tests the players' character, resilience, mental strength, technique, and consistency.

"Test cricket is real cricket. That it is the real Test of any player, bowler. At one point India and Pakistan's Test team used to be good. And now the boards are realising that we can't go on without Test cricket.

"How many T20s can you play? How many white-ball tournaments can the ICC organise? Maybe 2 or 3 but in the end you have to return to ODI or Tests.

"If you continue Test cricket the cricket will last longer. I know people like to get results fast but slowly they will get bored of T20s and we need Tests and ODIs."

An increasing number of players are turning down central contracts from their boards to focus on careers in T20 franchise leagues, a worrying trend that Abbas believes should be addressed.

"Test cricket is ultimate. Anyone can win in T20. Teams can win by fluke. But that is not the case in Test cricket as it has two innings. You have the scope to do well in one innings. Test cricket teaches you a lot.

"I know a lot of the players don't want to play Test cricket and play T20 instead. That needs to be stopped. They need to come up with something...

"Something like you have to play at least 5 or 6 Test matches a year then you can play ODI or T20s. Every year a minimum number of Test matches need to be allotted," he added.

Pakistan was once considered as a cricketing powerhouse. But the side is now struggling to find their rhythm back. Their downfall started the last year's Asia Cup followed by the ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024.

Earlier this month they suffered their first-ever Test series loss to Bangladesh. "Bohot bada dhakka tha (It was a huge setback) that Pakistan lost to Bangladesh. We never thought that not only Pakistan will lose but it will lose so bad.

"Pakistan cricket abhi daamadol hai (is not doing great). The performance has dropped. I am hopeful that it will get better. The reasons behind this are many.

"It happens, the West Indies used to be the best in the world, that's not the case now. But I'm hopeful that Pakistan cricket returns to the top, the boys are working hard."

Abbas urged the PCB to take some action before the issue escalates further. "Yes, there have been rivalries in the Pakistan teams in the past but the board should take note of the rivalry between Babar and Shaheen fast. The faster the better because it will keep on escalating.

"Rivalry is good, but it should not become serious, if it does, it harms the team," said Abbas.

Abbas, former Pakistan player Mudassar Nazar and former Pakistan coach Dav Whatmore spoke at the conclave to celebrate the the centenary episode of Cricket Predicta, the largest cricket live stats-based show in Asia.

