"When real Test comes he will get those runs": Hanuma Vihari expects this Indian batsman to stand tall

Hanuma Vihari (Pic: File Pic)

Team India batsman Hanuma Vihari feels that the side should not be concerned about the poor form of Virat Kohli and expects him to stand tall during the much anticipated "Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

Keeping his previous knocks in mind, Virat Kohli has had an underfire run across all formats.

So far in 2024, Virat Kohli featured in 15 matches and has accumulated 319 runs with an average of 18.76. His best knock came when he scored 76 runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa.

In the first Test match against Bangladesh, the right-hander fell short of showcasing his prowess in the first innings. In the second essay, Kohli returned to the dugout with a low score when he was given out in an unfortunate way.

Despite his low string of results, Hanuma Vihari doesn't feel that India would be worried about Virat's dry run. He expects that the Indian stalwart will soon find his rhythm if he spends time on the crease in the upcoming matches before the BGT series.

"I wouldn't say crucial. It is important for Virat Kohli to be in a good state of mind. I know he has not played Test cricket for a while now. He missed out on the England Test series due to his personal commitments," Hanuma Vihari, Expert, JioCinema & Sports18, said in a media conference.

"But coming back to Test cricket after a while, it takes time to get into your groove, to get that mental space, and to have that routine back. India should not be concerned with Virat's form because we know when the real Test comes he will stand up and get those runs in Australia," he added.

Before the "Border-Gavaskar Trophy", Virat Kohli will be eyeing to score some runs in the second Test match against Bangladesh and also in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

(With ANI Inputs)