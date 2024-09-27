Recently a video of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has gone viral in which he opened up on the incident with an actress he was dating during the Australia tour (possibly the Commonwealth Bank Series 2007/08)

Yuvraj Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Watch Yuvraj Singh narrate how he had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport in an Australia tour because of an actress x 00:00

In India, there have been many rumours surrounding the connection between Bollywood actresses and Indian cricketers. From Zaheer Khan to Virat Kohli, there are quite a few cricketers who have married Bollywood stars. Recently a video of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has gone viral in which he opened up on the incident with an actress he was dating during the Australia tour (possibly the Commonwealth Bank Series 2007/08).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the incident with Australia's Michael Vaughan and others on a podcast, Yuvraj Singh said, "I was dating an actress, I won't take her name. She was shooting in Adelaide, I told her that let's just not meet for a bit, because it's Australia's tour and I need to focus."

"She followed me to Canberra in a bus. It was in the middle of the Test tour and in the first two Tests, I didn't get many runs and I was like... what are you doing here?", added the former cricketer.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, 5 actors we think could play Yuvraj Singh in his biopic

The actress then said, "I wanted to spend time with you." The cricketer accepted her request after explaining her how he need to focus on his game. In the morning, when Yuvraj Singh got up he couldn't find his shoes. So he asked the lady where were his shoes. She said she had packed all his belongings as the bags had to be packed away early and sent to the airport beforehand. Yuvraj had only 10 minutes to join his teammates on the team bus to the airport.

Yuvraj Singh talks about the actress during the Australian tour. We know who she is, isn't? pic.twitter.com/JhKjz0p9Gh — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 27, 2024

He then asked the actress, "How am I going to go in the bus?" The actress said, "Why don't you wear my shoes?"

Running short of time, Yuvraj Singh agreed to wear her pink slip-ons and entered the bus. The veteran tried his best to hide the slip-ons by carrying his bag in front of his legs. But one of his teammates noticed it and everyone on the bus started clapping for Yuvraj.

As we all know, some of the famous incidents from Yuvraj Singh's gritty life, right from 6 sixes to Stuart Broad to winning the ICC World Cup 2011 while battling cancer. Highlighting these and other events in his life, T-Series has decided to bring his life to the celluloid. The actor to play his role has not yet been finalised, but the makers will soon make the announcement.