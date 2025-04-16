Palekar, Patwardhan enter doubles final

In the final, they will take on Gautam Laud and Sandeep Mohan, who upset the second seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Shailesh Daga 21-17, 21-17. Palekar also reached the 85-plus doubles final, keeping himself in line for a double

Top seeds Mangirish Palekar and Vikrant Patwardhan overcame a tough challenge in the first game before running away in the second to end up 22-20, 21-11 winners over Mitesh Arora and Vikas Shetty and enter the men’s doubles 45 final in the GD Birla Memorial Masters inter-club badminton tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Saturday.

In the final, they will take on Gautam Laud and Sandeep Mohan, who upset the second seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Shailesh Daga 21-17, 21-17. Palekar also reached the 85-plus doubles final, keeping himself in line for a double.