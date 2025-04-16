Palekar, Patwardhan enter doubles final

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top seeds Mangirish Palekar and Vikrant Patwardhan overcame a tough challenge in the first game before running away in the second to end up 22-20, 21-11 winners over Mitesh Arora and Vikas Shetty and enter the men’s doubles 45 final in the GD Birla Memorial Masters inter-club badminton tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Saturday.


Also Read: Swayam slams brace as CTC rout Companeroes


In the final, they will take on Gautam Laud and Sandeep Mohan, who upset the second seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Shailesh Daga 21-17, 21-17. Palekar also reached the 85-plus doubles final, keeping himself in line for a double.


