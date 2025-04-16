Will struggling Verstappen quit Red Bull?

Red Bull’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has previously indicated there’s a performance-related clause in the Dutchman’s contract, “if we don’t deliver for Max”

A disastrous Bahrain GP has raised concerns that Max Verstappen could part ways with the Red Bull F1 team.

Following the race, Verstappen talked of a “catastrophe,” reeling of the problems that plagued him. He had to cope with tyres overheating, brake problems and two different pit stop delays, as he fought hard for a P6 finish. Red Bull’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has previously indicated there’s a performance-related clause in the Dutchman’s contract, “if we don’t deliver for Max.”

Asked by Sky Sport Germany after the Sunday’s race if he was concerned Verstappen may reconsider his future, Marko said: “The [concern] is great ... improvements need to come in the near future so that he once again has a car that he can win with.”

