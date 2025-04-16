Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Will struggling Verstappen quit Red Bull

Will struggling Verstappen quit Red Bull?

Updated on: 16 April,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Bahrain
AP , PTI |

Top

Red Bull’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has previously indicated there’s a performance-related clause in the Dutchman’s contract, “if we don’t deliver for Max”

Will struggling Verstappen quit Red Bull?

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Will struggling Verstappen quit Red Bull?
x
00:00

A disastrous Bahrain GP has raised concerns that Max Verstappen could part ways with the Red Bull F1 team.


Also Read: Sindhu, Sen to speahead India’s challenge at Sudirman Cup


Following the race, Verstappen talked of a “catastrophe,” reeling of the problems that plagued him. He had to cope with tyres overheating, brake problems and two different pit stop delays, as he fought hard for a P6 finish. Red Bull’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has previously indicated there’s a performance-related clause in the Dutchman’s contract, “if we don’t deliver for Max.” 


Asked by Sky Sport Germany after the Sunday’s race if he was concerned Verstappen may reconsider his future, Marko said: “The [concern] is great ... improvements need to come in the near future so that he once again has a car that he can win with.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Max Verstappen formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK