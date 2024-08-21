While the makers are yet to reveal who will play Yuvraj Singh on screen, Mid-Day looks at some of the Bollywood actors who are well-suited to star in the biopic of the former Team India all-rounder

Who could play the role of Yuvraj Singh the best on screen?

When two of India's most celebrated industries - Bollywood and sports - partner up, it takes the excitement of fans to the next level. In the biopics - from legendary Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to late runner Milkha Singh - actors like Sushant Singh Rajput and Farhan Akhtar have delivered stellar performances. So the excitement went through the roof when T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, along with film producer Ravi Bhagchandka, recently announced that they are bringing the life of Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh on celluloid.

Indian cricket fans are no strangers to Yuvraj Singh who played a crucial role in the T20 World Cup 2007 triumph. Who will forget those sensational six-sixers of a Stuard Broad over against England? Later, despite battling cancer, the gritty left-hander delivered, quite literally, the best performance of his life as he lifted the Man of the Series trophy for the ODI World Cup in 2011 and helped India win the World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Well, the film promises to highlight the iconic 6 sixes smashed against England's Stuart Broad and other events in Yuvraj Singh's illustrious cricketing career.

While the makers are yet to reveal who will play Yuvraj on screen, Mid-Day looks at some of the Bollywood actors who are well-suited to star in the biopic of the former Team India all-rounder.

Herry Tangiri

The most loved and top choice for the cricketer's biopic will be Herry Tangiri. The actor had featured as the younger version of Yuvraj Singh in MS Dhoni's biopic. Tangri did justice to Yuvraj's role through his walk, the swagger and style. For those who want to know, the man still looks the same and we really hope he will deliver. Since the biopic was announced, fans have been commenting on his social media on how he'd be the perfect choice.

Ranbir Kapoor

Well, this one is Yuvi's choice. Earlier, at an event in January 2024, when Yuvraj was asked to choose an actor for his biopic, the cricketer said, "I recently saw Animal and I think Ranbir was fantastic. I think it was a very powerful role, but when it comes to my film that's eventually not my call. It's going to be the director's call, definitely, we're working on it and I'm sure you'll have good news soon." Will Ranbir Kapoor manage to get Yuvraj right? He delivered Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju', so it will be exciting to watch for sure.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana could be another face who can fit in Yuvraj's role. Khurrana's quality of adapting to different roles can make him a dark horse for the biopic. Khurrana earlier mentioned his love for the sport and also said that he used to play under-19 district-level cricket. Additionally, Ayushmann Khurrana bats left-handed, just like Yuvraj Singh, which can act as the cherry on the cake.

Agastya Nanda

After making his debut with 'The Archies', Agastya Nanda, the next generation of the Bachchan family to carry on the family's film legacy, seems to be the right choice to play the former cricketer in his biopic. With a fuller face and jovial persona resembling Yuvraj Singh's vibe, he could be the perfect fit.

Abhay Verma

Following the success of his recent movie 'Munjya', Abhay Verma has emerged as a promising new face in the Hindi film industry. With his naturally curly hair, Verma can also do justice to Singh's role. Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, the actor mentioned that during his teenage days in Panipat, he used to play cricket and there was a time when he aspired to become a cricketer. His cricketing skills and experience of the game can help him quickly adapt to the role of Yuvraj Singh.