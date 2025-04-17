With Mardaani 3 having rolled in March-end, Rani Mukerji currently filming key action scenes at YRF Studios

Rani Mukerji plays a fierce cop in Mardaani. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji films key action sequences as she returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy x 00:00

In February, mid-day had reported that pre-production of Mardaani 3 had begun (On cop duty for the third time, Feb 27). Now, it looks like Rani Mukerji has slipped into the khaki uniform again, reprising her role of the tough-as-nails cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The team, led by director Abhiraj Minawala, began shooting for Mardaani 3 on March 26 at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve learnt that the unit spent a week at the venue, filming several sequences with the leading lady. This week, the shoot shifted to Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, where some of the cop drama’s fight sequences are set to be filmed. A source tells us, “Abhiraj has lined up some pivotal action scenes for this leg. The portions being shot now are critical to the narrative. While Mardaani [2014] and its 2019 sequel tackled subjects of human trafficking and sexual assault respectively, the topic of the third edition hits closer home.” The makers are tight-lipped about the actor playing the antagonist in the early 2026 release.