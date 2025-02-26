Mardaani 3 team kicks off pre-production; Rani Mukerji-starrer to roll by June

Last December, Rani Mukerji announced that she is set to reprise her role of Shivani Shivaji Roy for Mardaani 3. Over two months on, director Abhiraj Minawala—who previously helmed Loveyatri (2018)—has kicked off its pre-production. We’ve heard that the makers are currently conducting look tests for key characters, with the director planning to call action on the cop caper by June.

While the film franchise is synonymous with Mukerji, the past two instalments have also given us memorable antagonists in Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa. It is learnt that the makers are scouting for an actor who can bring a similar menacing quality to the third part’s antagonist. A source reveals, “The team at Yash Raj Films is deep into pre-production. The screenplay is being fine-tuned and look tests are underway.

Simultaneously, auditions are going on to bring in fresh talent. The emphasis is on finding a strong villain. Additionally, the production team has locked primary shooting locations. A chunk of the actioner will be filmed in Mumbai and Delhi. In the next few weeks, the team will also finalise a few locations in north India.”