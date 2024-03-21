Rani Mukerji Birthday 2024: The 'Black' actress revealed how she celebrates her birthday every year with her husband Aditya Chopra and their daughter

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji turned a year older today. She is well-known for a variety of roles and performances, both in commercial and experimental cinema. On her birthday, she shared how her family is going to make the special day memorable for her. She said that every year she gets some surprises from her husband and daughter on her special day.

Rani Mukerji who is married to film producer Aditya Chopra are parents to daughter Adira. Their daughter was born in 2015.

Talking to ANI, Rani told, "Every year, my husband and my daughter give me surprises. So, let's see this year."

"The most important and good thing is that on my birthday, my close friends, my family members, my husband, my daughter, all of them stay together, eat together, laugh together, and just spend time with each other. That is very important for me," she added.

Rani Mukerji made her acting debut in the year 1996 with the Bengali film 'Biyer Phool' which was directed by her father Ram Mukerji. She has worked in successful films such as 'Ghulam', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Nayak', 'Black', and many more. In Hindi, she made her debut with the film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat'.

"I still look at myself the same way as I did in my first film, 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat'. And still going to a film set is a big thing in itself. So making a film, contributing to that film, I think that's the biggest thing. And contributing to that as an artist, I am very happy that I got a chance to play a role," she said talking about her nearly three-decade journey in the movies.

Rani was last seen in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' that was released a year ago. 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway', directed by Ashima Chibber, is story of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie. The film has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.