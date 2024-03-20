90s Reinvented: Nearly three decades later, Rani Mukerji refuses to play safe

90s Reinvented: As Rani Mukerji turns 46, we look at how the actress has taken up challenging and interesting roles with time and owns one of the most exciting acting graphs

Rani Mukerji has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades now. Her first screen appearance was in 1996 in the Bengali film 'Biyer Phool' directed by her father Ram Mukerji. But her breakthrough came in the year 1998 when she played the role of the glamoruous Tina in Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. It was a role that many had rejected before Rani was approached. The film turned out to be a big hit and helped Rani establish herself as an in-demand actress.

Two decades later, Rani Mukerji does not shy away from taking risks and walking the less desirable path. The actress who turns 46 this month has become the face of embracing age-appropriate roles and fronting important and inspiring stories. All of this while being a force at the box office.

After playing romantic roles in films like 'Saathiya', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Mujhse Dosti Karogi' among others, Rani slowly changed her onscreen image with impactful cinema. It started with the film 'No One Killed Jessica' in 2011. Many reviews termed it as her career-best performance to date as she essayed the role of a fierce journalist. The film was a commercial success and was noted for the absence of a male star. The film was fronted by Vidya and Rani.

Rani then shone with her performance in the 2012 film 'Talaash' where she essayed the role of a mother grieving the loss of her young child. She then took a four-year break from the movies after starring in 'Mardaani' in 2014 to focus on her personal life.

Rani made a comeback to the movies with a renewed enthusiasm for impactful and quality cinema. She picked up right from where she left as she returned as a police officer in 'Mardaani 2'. Her no-nonsense cop act was lauded by the audience and was quite distinct from the roles she did in the first decade of her career.

Before jumping into the 'Mardaani' zone, Rani had played the role of Naina Mathur in 'Hichki', an aspiring teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome who must prove herself by educating underprivileged children. In 2021, she reprised the role of Babli from 'Bunty Aur Babli' for the sequel. However, the film could not recreate the magic of the first. In 2023, Rani brought to screen the struggles of an Indian mother in Norway with the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', who had to fight the law to keep her kids. Her performance of an anguished mother resonated with the masses. She has not only bagged awards for her role but the film proved to be a winner at the box office.