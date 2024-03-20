Rani Mukerji Birthday 2024: When the actress talked about keeping daughter Adira away from the limelight

As Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday, let's look back at the time when she spoke about her daughter Adira during ‘Koffee with Karan’

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. With her work, she has always managed to earn a lot of praise and love from her fans. Rani has made headlines for her amazing work, but when it comes to her personal life, she has always kept it to herself. Rani Mukerji’s daughter, Adhira, and husband, Aditya Chopra, never get papped. As Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday, let's look back at the time when she spoke about her daughter Adira during ‘Koffee with Karan’

Koffee with Karan 8 made everyone go gaga with spicy revelations and their favourite celebrities spilling deets about their personal and professional lives. In one of the episodes of the chat show Karan Johar’s first-ever leading ladies, Rani Mukerji and Kajol grace the couch.

During the episode, Karan Johar talked about the legacy friendship their kids share. Karan also asked Rani how she managed to keep Adira away from the limelight and managed to keep her away from getting papped.

To this, Rani said, “I just tell them not to take baby’s picture and I think they see my eyes and they get scared. I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people. They really love me because they kind of respect that and they know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is and it was our decision together that we didn’t want Adira to get photographed. Because we have a very different idea of how we want to raise Adira so that she doesn't feel privileged or she doesn’t feel very special in school and she feels like any other kid. All this while whenever I travel they always wait till Adira goes into the airport and then they click my pictures”

During the episode, Karan asked Rani and Kajol about their husbands and he said, “It's actually quite interesting how both of them have a lot in common. They are very different but they are both very low-key “

He further taunted Rani and talked about Adi and said, “One is not even a key. I can’t call him a key because the low key is still a place to be but sir Aditya Chopra is not on the keyboard.”

Kajol took this opportunity and humorously added, “He is not a figment of anybody’s imagination also. He exists. I just wanna tell people he exits. He is real.”

Later, Rani talked about Aditya Chopra’s absence from events and said, “Actually, I am happy about that. When I married Adi I knew everything about him and I liked that aspect of him.”