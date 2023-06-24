Kajol: Cinema is reflecting the new language of love

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kajol discusses working in 'Badhaai Ho', her segment in anthology Lust Stories 2

Writing endless letters, dropping frequent texts or just showing up at someone’s door—these gestures, Bollywood star Kajol says, are not romantic and contemporary cinema reflects that evolution of emotions.


Kajol’s Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj have been personifying ideal romance for movie buffs since 1995. Almost three decades later, the actor will be seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, a modern-day take on relationships and its complexities. “The language of love has changed and cinema is reflecting that. What one believed was passion in the 1990s, is now considered as stalking and foolish. If someone is writing 15 letters and knocks 10 times [on your door], or sends 30 texts, it’s like ‘stalker, stay away’. That is today’s definition,” the actor said.


Kajol features in the segment, Badhaai Ho, which is directed by Amit Sharma, and also stars Kumud Mishra. She said that while working on a subject like Lust Stories, it is important for an actor to be comfortable and trust the team. “As an actor, if you are not comfortable, don’t take it up, rather choose what you feel you can manage to do. Can I speak to the director and make myself comfortable enough to do it? Then, it is a yes. It has to do with trust.”


Mishra, best known for his performance in Sultan, Thappad, Article 15, and Ram Singh Charlie, is a fabulous actor, said Kajol. The actor said, “Kumud sir can make anything look good and natural. My respect went up for him 20 times after working with him.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kajol netflix Shah Rukh Khan dilwale dulhania le jayenge bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

