Aamir Khan, Upendra Rao and Rajinikanth

Have you heard?Iconic cameos only for Coolie; Dinesh Vijan to enter zombie comedy space

Mid-day had earlier reported that after almost 30 years of Aatank Hi Aatank (1995), Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will share screen space together in Coolie (Massy, memorable cameo for Aamir, October 14, 2024). Now, Kannada actor Upendra Rao, who is part of the Rajinikanth starrer, has confirmed that Aamir will indeed make a special appearance in the film. Talking about working with Rajini, he said, “If I’m Ekalavya, he’s my Dronacharya. Rajini sir is like that, and I am blessed to have worked with him.” On working with Nagarjuna and Aamir, he said, “We have combination scenes together.” Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features Rajinikanth in a grey role, with Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Pooja Hegde will perform a special dance number, and Aamir’s cameo will be introduced at a crucial point in the film. Coolie is set to release on August 19.

A friend in need is a friend indeed

Anurag Kashyap and Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta recently shared an anecdote about fellow filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap’s early days, revealing that Anurag wrote a 350-page script in just 48 hours for a film called Jayate. Anurag needed R15,000 to pay his rent, but Hansal paid him R75,000 for the screenplay. Despite the film, starring Sachin Khedekar and Shakti Kapoor, being selected for the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India, it was never released due to lack of distributors. According to Hansal, Jayate was technically Anurag’s first film, predating his directorial debut Paanch in 2003.

The tragic Ranga-Billa case reopens

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre are teaming up for a crime thriller, helmed by Prosit Roy (One on hold, play another, February 21). Now we have learnt that the series is based on the 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case, also known as the Ranga-Billa case. The web show is currently being filmed in New Delhi. The team will continue shooting through the end of April and then head to Uttar Pradesh to film several crucial scenes. The final schedule will, however, be shot in Mumbai later this month. Both the actors will play investigating officers. The series is expected to enter its post-production stage in June, and will hit the digital space by the end of 2025.

Zombies are coming

Dinesh Vijan

Dinesh Vijan is all set to venture into the zombie comedy space again with a new film, following the cult comedy Go Goa Gone (2013). According to reports, the film is developed and will feature a distinct world, potentially marking the beginning of a new franchise under the producer’s banner. Dinesh seems to be aiming to produce “path-breaking” content in the comedy genre with this project. Casting is underway, but we have learnt that the ensemble film will apparently have a strong female protagonist and a young male counterpart. The movie is set to go on floors in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, Dinesh is preparing for the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Working mum’s woes

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin recently spoke about the pressures working mothers face, about balancing career and baby duties. She told IANS, “There’s a lot of pressure to do it all.” She shared her own experience of juggling work and motherhood, waking up early in the morning to care for her daughter and dogs. She emphasised the need for both partners to share the load equally.