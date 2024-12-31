Anurag Kashyap shared how the process has changed and how, before the beginning of a film, producers talk about profits right from the start of the shoot

In Pic: Anurag Kashyap

Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap has made a big revelation about his frustration with the state of affairs in the Hindi film industry. He talked about how the obsession with profit and margins is becoming a hurdle for people trying to experiment. The filmmaker expressed how he is ‘deeply disappointed and frustrated’ with the mindset prevalent in the industry.

Anurag Kashyap is moving out of Mumbai

In a conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, Kashyap shared how the process has changed and how, before the beginning of a film, producers talk about profits right from the start of the shoot. While talking about how the ‘joy of filmmaking is sucked out,’ he said, “Because now it comes at a cost. Which makes my producer start thinking about profits and margins. Right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about how do we sell it. So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That’s why I want to move out. Literally, next year I am moving out of Mumbai. I am going to the South. Because I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die out as an old man.”

Anurag Kashyap talks about the re-making approach

“I am so disappointed by my own industry. Not just disappointed, I am disgusted by the mindset that’s here. A script like Manjummel Boys would never be made in Hindi. But when the film becomes a hit, definitely a Hindi filmmaker or producer will say, ‘Let’s remake it.’ The next day they will call me and ask, ‘You know the filmmaker? Can we get the remake rights?’ This is the mindset here. Let’s just remake what’s already worked. But they don’t understand anything and will not try anything new which does not have a reference point. I’m so disgusted," he further continued and stated.

In the same interview, Kashyap also shared that every actor expects to be treated like a star, or else they will feel disrespected. The director said, “When streaming platforms came in and they wanted to make their presence felt, they brought in their whole American way of working. So now, what is wrong is, everybody expects to be treated like a star. Otherwise, they feel disrespected. Half the problem with this industry is they feel disrespected if they aren’t welcomed or ushered in or they are not given their things. Nobody makes films.”