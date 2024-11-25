Anurag Kashyap's directorial debut 'Paanch' which was shot in early 2000s is set for a release next year. The film stars Kay Kay Menon and Tejaswini Kolhapure

L- Anurag Kashyap; R- Paanch

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known for directing films like 'Black Friday', 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 'No Smoking', 'Dev D', 'Mannmarziyaan' among others. He has been a champion of the new wave of cinema in India and has always backed cinema he believes in. Unfortunately, his directorial debut titled 'Paanch' never saw the light of the day in 2003 when it was made. The film landed in much controversies after it faced objections from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). But now, after await of over two decades the film will be released.

Producer Tutu Sharma who backed Kashyap's directorial debut told Bollywood Hungama that his film 'Paanch' will be released in 2025. "Paanch is definitely coming next year. I plan to release it in cinemas within six months. The film was banned and the negatives have slightly deteriorated. The process of restoring them has already started. As soon as it's ready, we’ll release Paanch.”

"The issues were resolved. But then we faced some more challenges and hence, the film was lying on the cans. Also, the trend of re-runs is here now. So, one can imagine the potential of Paanch. That’s a very encouraging sign. Also, the times are such that such films are being watched and they have an audience," he said talking about the issues with the censor board that led to the film getting shelved.

About Paanch

The crime thriller is loosely based n the 1976-77 Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders in Pune. The film narrates the tale of a kidnapping that goes wrong when four friends plan to kidnap their own friend, who is accidentally killed. The film never got a theatrical or home-video release due to objections by CBFC. The Central Board of Film Certification raised objections due to the film's violence, depiction of drug abuse, and use of strong language. After some cuts, the film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2001. Despite protests by the first time director, the film was not allowed for release. 'Paanch' was later screened at film festivals.

Sharma believes that it is Kashyap's best film to date. The film stars Kay Kay Menon and Tejaswini Kolhapure in pivotal roles. 'Paanch' also stars Aditya Srivastava, Vijay Maurya, Joy Fernandes, Sharat Saxena and Vijay Raaz. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.