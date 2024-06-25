Anurag Kashyap hails Karan Johar's 'Kill' as 'India's best action film'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lauded the upcoming film 'Kill' starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead. The film has been jointly produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor

L-Anurag Kashyap; R- Lakshya in a still from Kill

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor's upcoming joint production 'Kill' has been generating a lot of positive buzz. The film, after doing rounds at film festivals in gearing up for its theatrical release in India. The film was recently screened in New York where several movie lovers watched it and showered it with praise. The film marks the debut of actor Lakshya. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the violent action film also stars Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles.

Among the cheerleaders of the film is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has hailed it as the best action film from India. During an interview at an international film festival, Kashyap made this definitive statement. "Kill is the best action film I've seen coming from India ever," he said,

'Kill' follows Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) as he races against time aboard a New Delhi-bound train for his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). As the journey unfolds, he faces unexpected challenges.

Dharma Productions, traditionally known for its romantic dramas and family-oriented films, has taken a bold step by producing a 99-minute thriller in a striking departure from their usual genre. This new film is characterised by intense action and bloodshed, showcasing Dharma's versatility and willingness to explore different forms of storytelling.

“It's the first of its kind. We traditionally make love stories and dramas. This one is a blood bath. It's a genre film, which is like 99 minutes of bloodshed,” says Karan Johar.

“Our films are extremely non-violent. The maximum you'll see is a slap or a push. So this is really a 360-degree turn. We have done everything possible that we have not done all these years with this film”, says Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions.

Kill is also produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment and it's her first foray into action as well.

“This is my first-time insane action film. It's India's most violent and goriest film”, says Guneet Monga.

Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, ‘Kill’ is scheduled to release on July 5.