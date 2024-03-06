Director Anurag Kashyap penned his review for the Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys' and lauded the makers for executing such an idea

Actor-director Anurag Kashyap is the latest to praise the recently released Malayalam movie 'Manjummel Boys', a survival thriller directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. The film is based on a true-life story and has been receiving rave reviews from audiences. The film has become the fastest Malayalam film to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office in less than two weeks since its release.

Encouraging and laughing Malayalam cinema and 'Manjummel Boys', Anurag Kashyap wrote on the film diary app Letterboxd, "Simply extraordinary piece of confident mainstream filmmaking. So much better than all the big-budget filmmaking in India. Such confidence, such impossible storytelling.”

He further praised the industry and conviction of filmmakers to invest in such ideas. "I was wondering how does one even sell this idea (of Manjummel Boys) to a producer. In Hindi, they can only do remakes of such ideas. Hindi cinema is so far left behind with three back-to-back brilliant Malayalam films."

The film 'Manjummel Boys' has gained massive momentum in Tamil Nadu as well. Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also praised the film following its performance at the box office in TB. It makes me proud that we are celebrating 'Manjummel Boys'. These days films mostly stick to routine hero-heroine stories. But today, a film centered around a group of boys and doesn’t even have a heroine is running more successfully than our Tamil films. It proves that language is not a barrier for Tamil audiences to appreciate good stories,” he said.

Superstar Kamal Haasan also recently met the team of the film and conveyed his appreciation. The film beautifully makes use of the song 'Kanmani anbodu’ from the Kamal Haasan film 'Gunaa' (1991) which has strongly resonated with the Tamil audience.

'Manjummel Boys' features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy and Jean Paul Lal in crucial roles. Based on a true story that happened in Kodaikanal in 2006, it was released on February 22. The makers recently announced that the Chidambaram-directed has become the fastest Malayalam film to cross the milestone mark of Rs 100 crore. The Malayalam film industry saw massive success in February with films like 'Premalu' and Bramayugam' drawing audiences to the theatres.