Animal: Anurag Kashyap comes out in support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, says, '80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh'

Updated on: 04 December,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

After the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, social media is witnessing a verbal war between people. Many individuals have been calling the film problematic and labelling it as misogynistic

In Pic: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor

After the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, social media is witnessing a verbal war between people. Many individuals have been calling the film problematic and labelling it as misogynistic.


This is not the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a movie that portrays toxic masculinity; his earlier releases ‘Arjun Reddy’, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and ‘Kabir Singh’, starring Shahid Kapoor, were no exceptions. Amid the controversy and buzz that 'Animal' is creating, in an interview with News18, Anurag Kashyap has come out in support of Vanga.


The ace director, while talking about the film, shared that he thinks nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should or shouldn’t make. He further claimed that people in India get easily offended. The ace director shared, “I’m yet to watch Animal. I just returned from Marrakech. But I’m aware of the conversations happening online. Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat."


Further questioning morality and stating that 80 per cent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh, Kashyap further added, “What is morality? It’s a very subjective thing. Every kind of character and person exists in this society. 80 per cent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh. I didn’t have an issue with the subject, This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticise, argue and disagree with them. Films either provoke or evoke. I’ve no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema... Once I see Animal, I’ll discuss it with the filmmaker. I’ll pick up the phone on him. That’s what I always do. If I’ve an issue with a film, I always call up the filmmaker and talk to him. I don’t want to get into social media chatter."

For the unversed, Starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapor in a pivotal role, Animal that crossed Rs 100 crore on opening day at the worldwide box office has entered the prestigious club at the domestic box office as well after day 2. 

After a massive opening, 'Animal' minted Rs 58.37 crore in Hindi language on its second day which took the film's total Hindi language collection to Rs 113.12 crore Nett in India. In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 131.07 crore Nett in India.

