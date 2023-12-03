Bobby Deol teared up on Saturday night when he stepped outside his house and received a warm greeting from paparazzi and his fans who praised his performance in 'Animal'

Bobby Deol. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Bobby Deol tears up as he gets love for his performance in 'Animal': Lag raha hai sapna dekh raha hu x 00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recently released film 'Animal' has proved to be a box office monster that is breaking all records. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Despite the limited screentime, Bobby Deol as the mute antagonist left a lasting impact on the audience with his performance. The actor has been reciprocating the love pouring in from different corners of the world over his performance in 'Animal', which hit the theatres on December 1.

On Saturday, he was clicked by the paps in Mumbai, and he did not forget to express his gratitude to the audience for showering love on the film, especially his menacing character of an antagonist. "Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun. (The film is receiving a lot of love...It feels like I am dreaming," he said with folded hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

He was also spotted getting teary-eyed as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the film's success.

'Animal' chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film opened to Rs 54.75 crores in India across languages as it was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in theatres. The film collected over Rs 60 crore on day 2.

At the recent pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Anil Kapoor said that this film will change Bobby Deol's life and he will be the next superstar after the release of the film. Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo among others. However, his career petered out somewhere in the late 2000s. After a long gap, he made a comeback in 2018's 'Race 3', following up with 'Class of '83' and a hit series 'Aashram'. 'Love Hostel' also made the best possible use of Bobby's skills, casting him as a silent assassin named Dagar.

(with inputs from ANI)