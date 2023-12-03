Bobby is currently on cloud nine, as 'Animal' opened with big numbers. Esha took to her social media handle to praise his performance

Esha Deol. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Bobby Deol. Picture Courtesy/Esha Deol's Instagram account

Actor Esha Deol on Saturday gave a shoutout to his brother Bobby Deol over his performance in the recently released action thriller film 'Animal'.

Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Way to go!! Smashing performance & success bhaiya."

Bobby is currently on cloud nine, as 'Animal' opened with big numbers.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted Rs 54.75 crores (in Hindi) on its opening day.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Bobby has been receiving a lot of praise for his performance as a mute villain in 'Animal'.

The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld.

The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo among others. However, his career petered out somewhere in the late 2000s.

After a long gap, he made a comeback in 2018's 'Race 3', following up with 'Class of '83' and a hit series 'Aashram'. And 'Love Hostel' made the best possible use of Bobby's skills, casting him as a silent assassin named Dagar.

