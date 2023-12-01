Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a string of pictures with brother Bobby Deol, who has been garnering praise for his performance as an antagonist in Animal

Sunny and Bobby Deol

Listen to this article Sunny Deol on Bobby Deol's performance in Animal: 'My little brother has shaken the world' x 00:00

Bollywood star Sunny Deol has given a shoutout to his “little brother” Bobby Deol for his impeccable performance in the latest release ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Sunny Deol took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with brother Bobby, who has been getting praise for his performance as an antagonist in the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. He captioned the images, “My little brother has shaken the world. All guns firing success to #Animal." To which, Bobby replied, "You are my life love you the most."

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. It is one of the longest Indian films made with a runtime of 201 minutes.

The film revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh. After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

At the recent pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Anil Kapoor said that this film will change Bobby Deol's life and he will be the next superstar. Bobby made his film acting debut in 1995 with the Barsaat'. At the time his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol were massive stars. While Bobby amassed a massive fan following and became a heartthrob with subsequent films like 'Gupt', 'Bicchoo', 'Soldier', 'Chor' Machaaye Shor', 'Tango Charlie' and others, he never achieved the same amount of success.

While he went on to star in several films over the years till 2013, the ones that worked well were all multi-starrers. Solo leads of the actor by and large failed to impress at the box office.

"Stardom doesn’t last too long. I was a star once, and it died, it vanished. No one took me seriously as an actor. I knew I had the potential, and the capabilities but nobody had given me an opportunity. I had chosen work which didn’t work for me so things went the other way around. So, I tried working on that and worked on myself as an actor,” he had said in a recent interview with Hindustan Times opening up about the time he did not have work.

The hype around Animal has been very high since the release of its trailer, and today is judgment day as the team handed over the actioner to the audience. The advance booking of the film has been really good, with people buying tickets as expensive as Rs 1200.