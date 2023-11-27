Rajkumar Kohli prayer meet: Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff & others offer condolences to Armaan Kohli

Rajkumar Kohli's son, Armaan Kohli, hosted a prayer meet in his memory on Sunday. Several celebrities including Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff attended it

Armaan Kohli, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff. Pic/Yogen Shah

Veteran producer Rajkumar Kohli breathed his last on Friday at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife Nishi and son Armaan Kohli. The family of the deceased organised a prayer meet on Sunday in Mumbai. Celebrities paid a visit to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Viral Bhayani, the renowned Mumbai-based paparazzo, shared a video of celebrities who were at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet. Shatrughan Sinha offered his condolence to Armaan. Sunny Deol also attended the prayer meet. He had acted in Mr Kohli's Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Raj Babbar were seen too.

Armaan performed Rajkumar Kohli's last rites on Friday. The actor and former Bigg Boss contestant broke down before heading to the crematorium for the cremation. Sonu Nigam was by his side constantly. The singer shared the screen space with Armaan in the veteran filmmaker's supernatural thriller, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.

Rajkumar Kohli was known for making films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag and Pati Patni aur Tawaif. According to reports, the filmmaker went to shower in the morning and didn't come out for some time. Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor. He passed away before any treatment could be given.

According to Zoom's report, Rajkumar Kohli went out for a walk 2 hours before suffering a massive heart attack. As per a source, "Post that, he came and fed sparrows, which was his daily routine. After that, he decided to go for a bath. During the bath, or maybe a little before he turned on the shower he suffered a cardiac arrest."

Armaan's mother, Nishi, is reportedly suffering from Alzheimer’s. She is 90 years old. The actor lost his younger brother Rajnish on April 6, 2021, at the age of 44 due to kidney failure. Reportedly, he was physically challenged and used a wheelchair for mobility.

Workwise, Armaan was last seen in Salman Khan-Sonam Kapoor's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. He played the antagonist in the film. The Sooraj Barjatya film released during Diwali in 2015.