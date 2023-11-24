Veteran filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passes away

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 November,2023 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli is known for his films like 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani', 'Naagin', 'Badle Ki Aag' and 'Pati Patni aur Tawaif

Armaan Kohli with his father Rajkumar Kohli. Pic/Instagram

Key Highlights

  1. Renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli passed away at the age of 93
  2. He went to shower on Friday morning and didn`t come out for some time
  3. He is the father of actor Armaan Kohli

Renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passed away on Friday at the age of 93. He was known for his films like 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani', 'Naagin', 'Badle Ki Aag' and 'Pati Patni aur Tawaif'. He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.


Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.


Reportedly Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral will take place today evening.


Talking about Armaan Kohli, he starred in several Bollywood films like 'Dushman Zamana', 'Anam', 'Qahar' and the multi-starrer film 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani' among others.

He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

Armaan also appeared in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 7'. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

