Armaan Kohli broke down while performing his father, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli's last rites today

Armaan Kohli and Sonu Nigam at Rajkumar Kohli's funeral. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Armaan Kohli breaks down during father Rajkumar Kohli's last rites, Sonu Nigam consoles him x 00:00

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli breathed his last at the age of 93 today in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and son, Armaan Kohli. Mr Kohli passed away after suffering a heart attack. His last rites were performed by Armaan today.

Armaan, who was the sole caretaker of his parents, broke down before the mortal remains of Rajkumar Kohli were taken to the crematorium. The actor couldn't hold back his tears. He was being consoled by family members and friends.

Sonu Nigam was seen consoling Armaan. The singer who played one of the lead roles in Rajkumar Kohli's Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, shouldered the bier. He was with Armaan throughout.

Rajkumar Kohli was known for making films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag and Pati Patni aur Tawaif. According to reports, the filmmaker went to shower this morning and didn't come out for some time. Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor. He passed away before any treatment could be given.

Armaan's mother, Nishi, is reportedly suffering from Alzheimer’s. She is 90 years old. The actor lost his younger brother Rajnish on April 6, 2021, at the age of 44 due to kidney failure. Reportedly, he was physically challenged and used a wheelchair for mobility.

Rajkumar Kohli introduced Armaan as a hero with Virodhi in 1992. After acting in a couple of films, he grabbed eyeballs with Bigg Boss 7 where he was seen as a contestant. Armaan went missing in action after the reality show that linked him up with Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa. Rumours of their wedding were rife back then but the actors broke up a while later.

Armaan was brought back to the big screen by Salman Khan. He was offered a pivotal role in Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Armaan played the antagonist in the film co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It released during Diwali in 2015. Armaan has barely done films after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The Kohlis are yet to issue an official statement on Rajkumar Kohli's demise.