Animal: Sunny Deol gives shoutout to brother Bobby Deol, shares his blood-smeared face still

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol is all over the internet and one simply cannot complain about it. His presence in the Animal trailer got fans excited beyond measure. The actor is playing the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama and is pitted against Ranbir Kapoor. While Bobby had no dialogue in the trailer, his expressions and intense performance set the bar high.

Bobby's fans, popularly known as Boobians, are eagerly waiting for the massive face-off between him and Ranbir in Animal. Amid the outpour of love, his elder brother, Sunny Deol, gave a shoutout on Instagram. Sharing a still from Animal where Bobby's face is smeared with blood, the actor-politician wrote, "Bob. (red heart emoji (sic)."

At the launch of the Animal trailer in Delhi, Bobby spoke about being offered the role of the antagonist in the film. He said, "The condition of my career was such that I never thought that I would get such a great role." The actor added, "Sandeep showed me photo of mine from the time I was playing Celebrity Cricket League, I wasn’t working much at the time. In the photo, I was looking away in the horizon. He said I want to cast you because of this expression. This is what I want for the film ‘I said chalo bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye‘ (my jobless days worked for me)."

Bobby further praised his co-star Ranbir and said, "I have worked with many stars in this industry but I’ve never seen anyone who is so humble, so down to earth. When I was working with him, I would just get lost in his eyes. He was so mesmerising as an actor."

Bobby and Ranbir's bromance shone the brightest at Animal's audio launch which was held in Mumbai on Friday. From dancing to Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela to sitting on his lap, the Sanju actor showered love on his co-star. They even went to a plush restaurant in the city for dinner post the event. Bobby's elder son, Aryaman Deol, joined them. The trio posed for the paparazzi.

Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, releases on December 1, 2023.