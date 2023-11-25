Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol brought their bromance to Animal's audio launch in Mumbai. The co-stars laughed and danced to their hearts and the audience's content

Animal is all set to release in theatres on December 1, but before the big day, the star cast, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, are satiating the crowd, who's feeling all the enthusiasm for the movie. Right before the release of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol brought their bromance to the movie's audio launch in Mumbai. The co-stars laughed and danced to their hearts and the audience's content. However, this one incident stood out more than the rest.

On November 24, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were setting Mumbai on fire with their anecdotes and dancing skills. The co-stars were at the forefront of the movie's music launch event. While the duo's bromance was the best, this one incident piqued everyone's interest. Ranbir Kapoor danced to the good ol' Badtameez Dil hit song from the cult classic 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani'. Even 10 years later, the audience all thought, 'Bunny's still got it!' but Ranbir Kapoor himself said he didn't!

As Ranbir Kapoor brought out the moves to the song, the actor stated how the song has managed to follow him wherever he goes.

In his signature tone, Ranbir said, "Yaar main aap logon ko ek baat bata doon. Yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha aur main jahan bhi jaata hoon, yeh gaana mere peeche aata hai. Main abhi 41 years ka hoon, mere se nahi hota hai yeh sab. Meri peeth toot jaati hai, so please. Mai sab event managers se aaj ye baat keh raha hu ki please ye gaane pe mujhe mat nachwana, koi slow gaana play karna."

(I'd like to tell you all something. This song came out in 2013, and no matter where I go, it seems to tag along. I'm 41 now, and I just can't keep up anymore. My back gives in, so I'd appreciate it if you could understand. Today, I kindly request all event managers not to play this song. Please opt for a slower track instead.)

How cute is Bobby Deol trying to keep up with Ranbir Kapoor!

The Animal trailer introduces the audience to Balbir (Anil Kapoor) and his son (Ranbir Kapoor). The opening shot teases the relationship shared by them and how the son was treated by his father in his childhood. Obsessed with him, the son obeys and follows everything that he says. The story takes a violent turn when the son walks the dark path and becomes a beast just to seek validation from his father. When Balbir is shot, the son vows to slit the throat of the culprit. Rashmika plays Ranbir's wife, Geetanjali, whereas Bobby is the antagonist. Tripti Dimri's character is still kept under wraps.