Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a video explaining the delay in the release of his film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol

Ranbir Kapoor in the poster of Animal

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film gets new release date; Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains reason for delay

Just two days back it was reported that the release of Ranbir Kapoor's much awaited film 'Animal' has been postponed. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11 taking advantage of the Independence day weekend. The film which would have clashed with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. However, Ranbir's film has now been pushed to December.

Trade analyst Tara Adarsh took to his twitter handle to share the new release date of the film. "RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA: ‘ANIMAL’ TO ARRIVE ON 1 DEC… #Animal gets a new release date: 1 Dec 2023," he wrote.

T-Series took to their Twitter handle and shared a video of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga explaining the delay in the release of the film. The director said that the post production of the film is taking longer and he does not want to compromise on the quality of the film. Giving an example, he said that there are 7 songs in the film and is being released in five languages. He said that they are individually working on 35 songs as they do not want to make the songs sound like they are a dubbed version of a Hindi song/movie. The director also thanked fans for the response to the pre-teaser and also clarified that the pre-teaser is a part of the film. After the release of the pre-teaser there were reports that the sequence is only for promotional purpose. He also said that 'Animal' is a big film in terms of not only budget but content and emotional quotient. The filmmaker is known for delivering the hit film 'Arjun Reddy' in Telugu and its Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh'

This additional time will allow the team to further refine and fine-tune the content, ensuring that every aspect of the film meets the highest standards of excellence. This classic saga is produced by ace producer Bhushan Kumar and starring in this cinematic masterpiece are the stellar ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. The film is geared for December 1st release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.