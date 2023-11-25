Ranbir Kapoor goes on a dinner date with Animal co-star Bobby Deol and son Aryaman, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol stormed the night by going out for dinner after the event along with Bobby Deol's son, Aryaman

The excitement for Animal is at fever pitch. It seems like all anyone can talk about is Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The duo has been showing off their new-found bromance for the world to see and love. 'Animal' has been the top trend on social media platforms since the release of the trailer, and if we can sum up Netizen's reactions in one word, obsessive.

On November 24, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol attended an audio launch for 'Animal' ahead of its release. The duo extended the night by going out for dinner after the event along with Bobby Deol's son, Aryaman. The dynamic duo were spotted at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai today. While they were leaving the restaurant, the three boys paused for a while for the paps.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby, and Aryaman Deol were dressed up effortlessly in comfort-casual attire. They smiled at the paps and engaged with them before heading out.

Aryaman Deol has completed his higher education in the USA and has finally returned home. According to Bobby Deol, Aryaman is very interested in acting and will be pursuing a career in the arts, as discussed in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

Videos from the Animal Audio launch are going viral. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a black jacket, shirt, pants, and stylish sunglasses. Bobby Deol looked dapper in an all-denim look. The host asked Ranbir Kapoor about Bobby Deol, and almost instantly, Ranbir Kapoor jumped up to show off his moves. He sang 'Love Tujhe Love' as he performed the iconic hook step. Bobby is seen next to him in a fit of laughter. After a couple of minutes, Ranbir Kapoor stood back up and danced to Betabiyan from 'Gupt'. He knew those steps by heart.

On November 24, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were setting Mumbai on fire with their anecdotes and dancing skills. The co-stars were at the forefront of the movie's music launch event. While the duo's bromance was the best, this one incident piqued everyone's interest. Ranbir Kapoor danced to the good ol' Badtameez Dil hit song from the cult classic 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani'. Even 10 years later, the audience all thought, 'Bunny's still got it!' but Ranbir Kapoor himself said he didn't!

As Ranbir Kapoor brought out the moves to the song, the actor stated how the song has managed to follow him wherever he goes. In his signature tone, Ranbir said, "Yaar main aap logon ko ek baat bata doon. Yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha aur main jahan bhi jaata hoon, yeh gaana mere peeche aata hai. Main abhi 41 years ka hoon, mere se nahi hota hai yeh sab. Meri peeth toot jaati hai, so please. Mai sab event managers se aaj ye baat keh raha hu ki please ye gaane pe mujhe mat nachwana, koi slow gaana play karna."