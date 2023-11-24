Rumours are rife that Ranbir Kapoor is being sought after by several southern filmmakers. Reportedly, a Tamil producer has approached RK with a subject he wants to make in Hindi. The actor is said to have liked the subject and is ready to take it up if the filmmaker directs it too

The recently-released trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has got everyone talking about Ranbir Kapoor. While some are amazed by his transformation, others are not too pleased to see his violent avatar on screen. Now, rumours are rife that the actor is being sought after by several southern filmmakers. Reportedly, a Tamil producer has approached RK with a subject he wants to make in Hindi. The actor is said to have liked the subject and is ready to take it up if the filmmaker directs it too. Another director has a two-hero subject in mind, with a south actor pitted against Ranbir. Moreover, a Telugu filmmaker has apparently met the actor with a few ideas, offering him to choose from a slew of directors signed with his production house. If that’s not enough, a Kannada production house is also keen to collaborate with the Brahmāstra star. On his part, the actor hasn’t given his nod to any of them as he is moving on to Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana.

Pic does the trick for Bobby

Bobby Deol has piqued audience’s curiosity with just a dekko of his character, despite not having a single dialogue in the Animal trailer. He recently revealed how he bagged the film. It turns out that one day, he got a message from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, asking to meet him. Not believing it, he called to find that it was indeed the Kabir Singh director at the other end. “When we met, Sandeep showed me a picture of mine from the Celebrity Cricket League days, saying he wanted that expression,” recalls Bobby. Pleased to have landed such an intriguing role, the actor added, “I was like, ‘Even my days of unemployment turned out to be beneficial for me.’”

Readying for the bull run

Though it has been known for a while now, Salman Khan has confirmed that he is indeed collaborating with Karan Johar next. The film will be helmed by Vishnuvardhan, who previously directed Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah, the biopic on Kargil martyr, Captain Vikram Batra. Salman recently revealed that the film is called The Bull. Reportedly, he will play a paramilitary officer in the action thriller, the details of which are kept under wraps for now. Interestingly, this title was previously registered for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer based on Brigadier Farukh Bulsara-led Operation Cactus that quelled an attempted coup on the Maldives in 1988. However, the period drama, to be helmed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, was put on hold last March. Salman shared that he has Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya’s next lined up.

Two birthdays

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan turned a year older yesterday. The Khan-daan marked the occasion with pictures with the patriarch on social media. Incidentally, action director Sham Kaushal too celebrated his birthday yesterday. Actor-bahu Katrina Kaif shared a picture with the Kaushal family—Vicky, Sunny and Veena—cheering for Sham as he cut two cakes. Given that celebs are wishing and rooting for each other on social media, when we last checked, Kat had yet to wish Salim saab, and the Khans hadn’t wished Sham either.

Adieu, Rajkumar Kohli

Producer-director Rajkumar Kohli, best known for making multistarrers like Naagin and Jaani Dushman in the 1970s and 80s, passed on Friday morning. He was 93. He had gone for a shower and when he didn’t come out for long, actor-son Armaan broke open the door to find him fallen on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Kohli’s last rites were performed at the Santacruz crematorium last evening. He was popular with actors like Raaj Kumar, Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Hema Malini, Reena Roy and, Mithun Chakraborty having made Badle Ki Aag, Raaj Tilak, and Pati Patni Aur Tawaif. Kohli’s last film was over 20 years ago, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002).

Past tense

Sanjay Dutt’s controversial past continues to make news. During an interaction on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, former IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar, who was the director general of police (prisons), shared that Sanju never got any special treatment, and was well-behaved during his jail term. “He was generally nice because his parole was dependent on his behaviour in prison. He used to work, and buy beedis, cigarettes too,” she said.

Foraying into acting now

Jubin Nautiyal is the latest singer to turn actor with the short film, Tum Aaye Toh Ho. He teams up with Shreya Chaudhary of Bandish Bandits fame for this musical romance helmed by Jyoti Kapur Das. A dream project for Jubin, Tum Aaye Toh Ho has reportedly been in the making for a couple of years. “It is my life and working on it has been emotional and overwhelming for me,” he has been quoted as saying.