WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor's epic dance recreation of 'Love Tujhe Love' leaves Bobby Deol in fits of laughter at Animal event

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Pic/InstantBollywood Instagram

When you're from the first family of Bollywood, being a B-town buff goes hand in hand, and Ranbir Kapoor does not disappoint. Animal is all set to release in theatres on December 1, but before the big day, the star cast, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are satiating the crowd, who's feeling all the enthusiasm for the movie. Right before the release of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol brought their bromance to the movie's audio launch in Mumbai. The co-stars laughed and danced to their hearts and to the audience's content. However, this one incident stood out more than the rest.

Videos from the Animal Audio launch are going viral. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a black jacket, shirt, pants, and stylish sunglasses. Bobby Deol looked dapper in an all-denim look. The host asked Ranbir Kapoor about Bobby Deol, and almost instantly, Ranbir Kapoor jumped up to show off his moves. He sang 'Love Tujhe Love' as he performed the iconic hook step. Bobby is seen next to him in a fit of laughter. After a couple of minutes, Ranbir Kapoor stood back up and danced to Betabiyan from 'Gupt'. He knew those steps by heart.

On November 24, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were setting Mumbai on fire with their anecdotes and dancing skills. The co-stars were at the forefront of the movie's music launch event. While the duo's bromance was the best, this one incident piqued everyone's interest. Ranbir Kapoor danced to the good ol' Badtameez Dil hit song from the cult classic 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani'. Even 10 years later, the audience all thought, 'Bunny's still got it!' but Ranbir Kapoor himself said he didn't!

As Ranbir Kapoor brought out the moves to the song, the actor stated how the song has managed to follow him wherever he goes. In his signature tone, Ranbir said, "Yaar main aap logon ko ek baat bata doon. Yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha aur main jahan bhi jaata hoon, yeh gaana mere peeche aata hai. Main abhi 41 years ka hoon, mere se nahi hota hai yeh sab. Meri peeth toot jaati hai, so please. Mai sab event managers se aaj ye baat keh raha hu ki please ye gaane pe mujhe mat nachwana, koi slow gaana play karna."