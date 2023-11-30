90s Reinvented I Fall from stardom to revival in Ashram, how Bobby Deol took charge of his career

90s Reinvented I Bobby Deol made his acting debut in 1995 and years later faced a lull in his career. However, he came back stronger and proved his mettle as an actor with projects like Ashram, Class of 83 and now Animal

90s Reinvented I Bobby Deol is all set to be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' as the antagonist. The film that will hit the screens on December 1 also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. At the recent pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Anil Kaoor said that this film will change Bobby Deol's life and he will be the next superstar.

Bobby made his film acting debut in 1995 with the Barsaat'. He essayed the role of Badal opposite Twinkle Khanna. At the point his father Dharmendra nd brother Sunny Deo were massive stars. While Bobby amassed a massive fan following and became a heartthrob with subsequent films like 'Gupt', 'Bicchoo', 'Soldier', 'Chor' Machaaye Shor', 'Tango Charlie' and others, he was never achieved the title of a superstar.

While he went on to star in several films over the years till 2013, the ones that worked well were all multi-starrers. Solo leads of the actor by and large failed to impress at the box office.

"Stardom doesn’t last too long. I was a star once, and it died, it vanished. No one took me seriously as an actor. I knew I had the potential, and the capabilities but nobody had given me an opportunity. I had chosen work which didn’t work for me so things went the other way around. So, I tried working on that and worked on myself as an actor,” he had said in a recent interview with Hindustan Times opening up about the time he did not have work.

It was with Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 that Bobby Deol was seen in a completely new light. While the film received mixed reviews, Bobby Deol's efforts in transforming himself did not go unnoticed. In 2020, when te concept of web series were fairly new, Bobby Deol took up the challenge of portraying a Godman in the show Ashram. Bobby's performances and the show was heavily praised. The show has three seasons and the fourth season has been greenlit. He then shone with his performance in 'Class of 83' and Love Hostel'.

In his recent appearance on 'Koffee With Karan' with brother Sunny Deol, Bobby spoke about the low phase in his life. “I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works," he said.

Bobby Deol is now all set to amaze audience with his dreaded performance in 'Animal'.