Bobby, you blew my mind: Mahesh Babu

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bobby Deol and Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is known for films like Pokiri, Vamsi, Aagadu and others, recently said that he was absolutely blown away by actor Bobby Deol’s appearance in the latter’s upcoming movie, Animal, which is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.


The upcoming film, which is set to clash at the box-office with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and features Deol as the antagonist.


At a recent promotional event for Animal, Babu couldn’t contain his admiration for Deol’s role. As the trailer unfolds, Deol’s presence escalates, eventually stealing the spotlight and setting the stage for a clash with Kapoor.


Babu, visibly impressed, said, “Bobby, you come in the end, and you blew my mind. My phone just dropped. The transformation is stunning, and as an audience, it’s very inspiring for us. I can’t wait to watch you on the big screen.”

Animal is Vanga’s third film after Arjun Reddy and the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, both of which were blockbusters. Animal releases in cinemas on December 1.

