Animal pre-release event: Politcian Malla Reddy says 'Telugu people will rule Bollywood', see Ranbir Kapoor's reaction

Malla Reddy and Ranbir Kapoor

The pre-release event of the upcoming film 'Animal' in Hyderabad's Malla Reddy University on Monday was a grand affair. The event was attended by the cast of the team including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu graced the event as chief guests. Politician and Minister of Labour and Employment, Telangana, Malla Reddy was also present at the event and addressed the large crowd. He was beaming with Telugu pride as he made some statement which has potential to get controversial.

Addressing Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, the film's lead star, Reddy said in Hindi, “Ranbir ji, aapko ek baat bolna chahta hu. Agla paanch saal mein, poore Hindustan ko, Bollywood, Hollywood, poora ruling karega humara Telugu people. Aap bhi ek saal ke baad Hyderabad shift hona padta. Kyu bole toh Bombay purana ho gaya. Bangalore traffic jam ho gaya. Hindustan mein ek hi city hai woh hai Hyderabad (Ranbir, I want to tell you something. In next five years, Telugu people will rule over India, Bollywood and Hollywood. You will also have to move to Hyderabad next year. Why? Because Mumbai is old now and Bengaluru has traffic jams. Hyderabad is the only city in India).”

The comments by Malla Reddy received mixed reactions. Some people found the speech embarrassing and praised Ranbir for dealing with it in a mature way.

"North audience plz don't take the politician words seriously it doesn't represent the entire industry," wrote a user.

"Hindi audience loves South actors and their movies without any discrimination. But here, the Telugu leader mocked the Bollywood and Hindi audience. We should show the true aukat of these people. Everyone should watch "#Dunki" instead of "#Salaar". Let's support our industry! #Bollywood pride of India." wrote a user seemingly offended by Reddy's speech.

“Relax, we Telugu speaking people ourselves don't consider him serious. Why worry so much? Never create controversy for your reach,” wrote a person.

Meanwhile, at the event, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu were all praise for each other. "I have told him before when I met him but I don't think he took that seriously. I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion he is the best actor in India,” Mahesh Babu said addressing the crowd assembled at the venue.

When it was Ranbir's turn to talk he enthusiastically chanted 'Jai Babu' before thanking the superstar for his presence. "You were the first superstar Mahesh Babu I ever met. I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I cant thank you enough for supporting sir.”