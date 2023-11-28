Animal Pre-Release Event: Mahesh Babu calls Ranbir Kapoor the best actor of India

Animal Pre-Release Event: Mahesh Babu was all praise for Ranbir Kapoor as he graced the Hyderabad event for the promotions of the upcoming film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajamouli. Pic/X

Animal Pre-Release Event: The makers of 'Animal' on Monday organized a pre-release event with the cast to interact with fans and media in Hyderabad. The ground at the Malla Reddy University in the city was swarmed with people who arrived to catch a glimpse or hear their favourite stars talk. Apart from the team of 'Animal' including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the event was also graced by SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

At the event, Mahesh Babu showered praise on Ranbir. "I have told him before when I met him but I don't think he took that seriously. I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion he is the best actor in India,” the actor said addressing the crowd assembled at the venue. Ranbir smiled and looked gratefully at the Telugu actor.

When it was Ranbir's turn to talk he enthusiastically chanted 'Jai Babu' before thanking the superstar for his presence. "You were the first superstar Mahesh Babu I ever met. I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I cant thank you enough for supporting sir.”

At the event, Ranbir touched Rajamouli's feet to greet him, while Mahesh greeted Anil by giving him a hug. Ranbir wore a mustard jacket with beige pants. Anil, on the other hand, chose a printed jacket with black pants. Rajamouli wore a brown shirt and beige pants. Mahesh wore a white-colored t-shirt with black pants.

The 'RRR' director Rajamouli also declared Ranbir as his favorite actor, confidently stating, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor." He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself.

Animal has generated tremendous pre-release buzz. The makers opened advance bookings in India on November 26, six days ahead of its December 1 release. Within 24 hours, over 1.5 lakh tickets were sold. The figure is expected to have reached 2 lakh by Monday night. Trade analysts are predicting an opening of Rs 30 crore and upwards.

Animal will be released in theatres on December 1. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar.